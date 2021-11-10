PwDs urged to seize job opportunities through Socso’s career carnival

SEREMBAN: Persons with disabilities (PwD) have been urged to seize job opportunities especially through career carnivals organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), thus empowering themselves and improving their quality of life.

Negeri Sembilan Socso director Fuad Alias said the disabled community should not be ashamed and worried to fill up the vacancies offered by companies in various fields according to their abilities as training will be provided if needed.

“The job carnival for PwDs is Socso’s initiative in helping them to gain access to employment opportunities, as well as to increase their participation in the local job market.

“In today’s programme, we offer 450 positions with good wages. Some PwDs do not know where to look for jobs, so this is the opportunity and we want to help them,” he told reporters at the career carnival here today.

Held for the first time, the one-day carnival involving 14 employers statewide also provides counselling services and registration counters for the MYFutureJobs portal.

Meanwhile, Farah Azira Mohd Nor, 31, who is deaf and suffers from mild cerebral palsy expressed her gratitude for being hired as a cashier through the programme after five years of trying to find a job.

“I encourage PwDs to seize the opportunities offered at job carnivals and urge employers to give equal opportunities to everyone,” said the holder of Polytechnic’s Special Skills Certificate in Graphic Design through a sign language interpreter.

Wheelchair-bound Muhammad Firdhauz Abdul Rashid, 24, described the job carnival as a ray of light for the group to improve their lives and prove their abilities without depending on help from others.

Muhammad Firdhauz, who became paralysed from the waist down due to a road accident four years ago, did not want to use his physical condition as an excuse not to earn an income.

“Prior to this, I worked at a mini-market but I want to find a better offer. Thank you Socso for giving us the opportunity to improve our lives,” he added. — Bernama