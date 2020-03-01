PYDC partners with USM to introduce volunteer programmes for youths

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Youth Development Corporation (PYDC) in collaboration with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), will be introducing volunteer, student exchange and training programmes for the youths of Penang.

Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee today said that the partnership was in line with the state government’s Penang2030’s vision to boost the participation of youth, women and seniors in community life.

“Not only we want the youths to benefit by gaining exposure from these programmes, but we also want them to develop living skills including self-confidence,” he said in a press conference after an MoU signing ceremony between PYDC and USM.

At the signing, PYDC was represented by Soon and PYDC General Manager Dr Gwee Sui Ling, while USM, Dean of School of Management Professor Dr Noor Hazlina Ahmad and USM Deputy Dean (Academic, Career, International) Dr Abdul Hadi Zulkafli.

Meanwhile, Gwee said that PYDC was focusing on developing youth holistically by collaborating with various institutions to strengthen their personal, social and education developments.

She also said that PYDC aimed to recruit 2,000 youth volunteers by year end. - Bernama