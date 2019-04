KUALA LUMPUR: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation For Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and Education Above All (EAA), Her Highness Sheikha Moza Nasser will make a special visit to Malaysia starting from today to May 1.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement said Sheikha Moza will be accompanied by officials from her office and representatives from EAA.

It said Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would play host to the special visit.

“The official programmes include a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and a meeting with the deputy prime minister on April 30,” the statement said.

The special visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to further discuss various issues of mutual interests especially matters related to education, health, women empowerment, youth and community development.

EAA which was founded in 2012 by Sheikha Moza aimed to build a global movement that contributes to human, social and economic development through the provision of quality education, while QF is a non-profit organisation that has been focusing on education, research and community development since 1995.

Sheikha Moza is the consort of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of the State of Qatar. — Bernama