Qazaf: AMK, NGO lodge report against Radzi Jidin

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) today lodged a report to the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) against Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) over the qazaf accusation hurled at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

AMK executive council member Ashraf Ahmad Hadi said the report was jointly lodged with Entrepreneur Transformation Centre (ETC) chairman, Datuk Badrul Hanif Ahmad, in accordance with Section 41 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

“This is a matter of the quarrel (in the Dewan Rakyat) that has spilt over to the general public, including on social media, with certain parties hurling qazaf accusations at the Prime Minister. This is very disappointing and has indeed crossed the line and boundaries of the Malaysian people, who are known for their courteousness,” he said after lodging the report at JAWI Enforcement Division here today.

He said Islam emphasises the importance of safeguarding an individual’s honour and dignity, but the opposition seemed to purposely play up the issue, which prompted him to lodge the report as a deterrent to others.

During the war of words in the Dewan Rakyat last Tuesday, Radzi, who is Putrajaya Member of Parliament, reportedly uttered several offensive words, including a qazaf accusation, against Anwar when the Prime Minister was winding up the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review.

Prior to this, the National Union of Malaysian Muslim Students also filed a report with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) concerning this matter under the same section that provides for a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of three years or both, if found guilty. -Bernama