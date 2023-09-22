Qazaf: Muslim NGOs want JAWI to investigate Radzi, Mubin over offensive remarks against Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have called for the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) to investigate the action by Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) and another person for allegedly making offensive remarks categorised as a qazaf offence against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

National Muslim Students Association Malaysia president Ahmad Farhan Rosli described the action by the two individuals as inappropriate because of the nature of the qazaf offence which is serious and wrong in Islam.

“So today, we have submitted two reports to JAWI regarding several cases of qazaf accusations made either on social media or publicly under Section 41 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

“We hope that JAWI will evaluate the matter and take appropriate action,“ he said when met by reporters at the lobby of the JAWI building here today.

The section states that a person who makes a false statement against another person shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both, upon conviction.

He said the report against Radzi was over the accusation hurled at Anwar during a heated exchange when the prime minister, who is also the Finance Minister, was winding up the debate on the motion of the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) vice-president Zairudin Hashim lodged a report to JAWI regarding a post on the Facebook account of former political secretary to Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Mubin Salleh, whose full name is Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh, which contained offensive words against Anwar.

Zairudin said it is not wrong to differ in politics but to avoid slandering another person of qazaf.

“This is not a common offence because it involves Islamic law and as Muslims, avoid making it a normal practice or posting on social media such a slander,“ he said.

Also present were Federal Territory ABIM secretary Khairul Fahmi Helmi Muharor, Federal Territory ABIM president Muhamad Aliemran Norasid and ABIM activist Ainol Azril Ainol Zaffery. -Bernama