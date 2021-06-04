QI Hong Kong receives recognition as Equal Opportunity Employer

PETALING JAYA: The QI Group, which has its operational headquarters in Malaysia, has won two awards for its Corporate HQ office in Hong Kong from the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) of Hong Kong.

QI Group was recognised from across a wide spectrum of industries and sectors for its best practices under the categories of Gender Equality and Family Status Equality.

The inaugural awards ceremony was held in Hong Kong recently. The Recognition Scheme attracted over 400 applications, demonstrating that many employers in Hong Kong are committed to the values of equal opportunities, inclusion and diversity.

“It’s our great honor to be chosen as an equal opportunity employer. Our diverse and inclusive work culture is a testament to the Group’s commitment to its mission of RYTHM, an acronym for Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, which is reflected in all aspects of the organisation that encourages employees to realise their full potential.

“Additionally, our workforce is made of 46% women, many of who serve in senior positions and fifty one percent of our total staff are millennials. We are represented by 46 nationalities who speak in over 50 languages. Many of our employees have been with us for more than 10 years. This award is undoubtedly a testament to our Founders who have inculcated the core values of integrity, sustainability, leadership and service which reflects in our people practices,” said Boey Kho, QI Group’s Director of Human Resources and Administration.

The QI Group is a diversified multinational entity catering to varied businesses that include education, hospitality, direct selling, financial services and retail. It employs more than 1500 people across 30 countries, and have key regional offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. QI’s focus is on enabling people to rise through solutions that power entrepreneurship, enhance urban lifestyles and reform the education sector.

“I would also like to stress that QI, despite the stark challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, had remained steadfast in its commitment to the values of equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion,” added Boey.

In receiving the recognition as an Equal Opportunity Employer among private and public entities, QI was adjudged to have demonstrated commitment to the promotion of equal opportunity values and adopted commendable equal opportunities, and/or diversity and inclusion policies and practices in the four core areas of gender, disability, family status and race.

The awards were presented by Ricky CHU Man-kin, EOC Chairperson to Sharon Au, Senior Manager, Human Resources & Administration of QI Hong Kong.