Qing Ming cemetery visits on after two years

PETALING JAYA: The Chinese community in the country will finally get to visit cemeteries to pay respects to the departed, clean graves and offer prayers during the Qing Ming Festival on April 5, thanks to fewer restrictions being enforced, two years after the pandemic began.

Teh Swee Ling, who lives in Bukit Gantung, Penang, said she had not visited her ancestors’ graves for the past two years to observe Qing Ming due to movement restrictions.

She said this time around she got the opportunity to inspect the condition of the graves and give them a much-needed sprucing up.

Teh had gone to her ancestors’ burial ground on Tuesday to do the cleaning as she plans to perform rituals with her family at home on the day of the festival to avoid crowds.

“There were a few things that needed to be fixed and cleaned at the graves. For instance, the grass at one of the graves had grown taller than me, while a mini sinkhole which had developed, had to be filled.

“I have advised our relatives in Johor and other states not to visit us on that day, because I have a 60-year-old mother in the house. She is vulnerable, given the current Covid-19 situation.”

The Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Daozhang Tan Hoe Chieow said the festival is an important tradition for Taoists to pay respects to their ancestors.

Tan said there will be no specific standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Qing Ming Festival as the National Unity Ministry had not given any advice on it.

“As most of our population has received two doses of vaccine jabs plus a booster shot, it is safe for crowds to perform rituals at cemeteries, especially since they are open spaces.”

Tan, however, reminded those visiting graves to observe the current SOP enforced by the government.

Nirvana Malaysia has sent notices to those who wish to visit the memorial centre and gravesites, saying that each appointment is limited to two vehicles and 10 visitors.

Visiting time at the site is limited to one hour at burial plots and 30 minutes at the columbarium. Visitors are also discouraged from bringing family members above 70 years and those below 12.

“Wear masks, practise social distancing at all times and wash hands frequently. All visitors are to abide by the latest SOP set by the government,” the notice said.