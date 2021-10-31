Quality of internet connection depend on three aspects of broadband ecosystem

KOTA BHARU: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has identified three aspects of the broadband ecosystem that must be focused on to ensure the quality of internet access, said Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

Firstly he said, the infrastructure must be adequate to ensure the level of access to broadband service for the community in all areas, including rural locations.

He said infrastructure was an important aspect as a speed of at least 35 megabits per second (Mbps) is required to connect to a 4G network.

“That is the bench mark to measure whether the location has access of that level, not only coverage (internet) but 4G coverage.

”Secondly the device must be suitable and affordable for all, including the poor. As such, I have introduced the Malaysian Family device package at a subscription fee of RM40 which comes with a free 4G compatible device.”

He said this to reporters after handing over Huawei Matepad T10 tablets to Sixth Form students at Dewan Khatam Putra Chengal, Ketereh here today. Also present was Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) chief executive officer Michael Yuan.

Elaborating, the Ketereh Member of Parliament said, the third aspect involves the application to provide encouragement and skills to the community to generate income.

“We have introduced #SayaDigital movement to encourage and provide skills to the people, including rural folks on how to use the available facilities.

“In fact, they are assured of making some income by participating in e-commerce and the digital economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the tablets were donated to students including undergraduates especially those from low-income (B40) households.

“The government led by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is serious over digital device ownership and KKMM has been urged to take steps to ensure that every family has a suitable device for learning and other business activities.

“I call on the related companies including the telecommunications industry to support by donating the devices to those in need as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme,” he added.- Bernama