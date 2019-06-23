Quality of members, not quantity that matter for Bersatu: Rais Yatim

SEREMBAN: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) places more importance on the quality of its membership over the number of members it has, says Negri Sembilan Bersatu chairman Dr Rais Yatim (pix).

He said a quality membership meant the members were well aware of the party’s constitution, culture and the importance of being the ruling party.

“The membership in Negri Sembilan has now reached 20,000 people involving eight divisions ... there are divisions that have long been focused on achieving a higher membership, reaching almost 3,000, 2,200 and 1,900 (members), and all of this creates a feeling to race in order to achieve a higher membership than before.

“But we at the state leadership-level feel that having many members does not mean much, we are more interested in the quality of membership,“ he said after the Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Bersatu Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Also present were Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Norainee Abd Rahman, Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and State Bersatu Leadership Council deputy chief Eddin Syazlee Shith. — Bernama