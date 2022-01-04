Quarantine: Umrah pilgrims can opt for private or govt centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Umrah pilgrims have the option of dealing directly with private quarantine centres in hotels listed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) or undergoing quarantine at government-run centres.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Tasks) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad in a statement today said for quarantine placement at government-run centres, a person under surveillance (PUS) and are tested negative for COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be placed in hotels or public training centres depending on the availability of rooms on the day of arrival.

“For this option, the quarantine cost will be borne by the government, including meals and airport transfer,” he said.

He said the statement was issued as the government was aware that many umrah pilgrims were worried about the additional cost of undergoing quarantine.

The minister said the quarantine period was set by the MOH and there were six public training centres listed as quarantine centres for umrah pilgrims, namely at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) and Institute Aminuddin Baki in Nilai; Institut Latihan Islam Malaysia (ILIM), Institut Semarak Felda and the Judicial and Training Institute (ILKAP) in Bangi; and the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur.

Other than that, Dr Abd Latiff said 19 hotels in Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor were also listed as quarantine stations for umrah pilgrims.

The hotels in Negeri Sembilan are Klana Resort in Seremban, while the hotels in Kuala Lumpur are Royal Hotel, Swiss Garden Hotel in Bukit Bintang, IBIS Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Furama Hotel in Bukit Bintang, Mercure Hotel, Kuala Lumpur Shaw Parade, IBIS Style KL Fraser Business Park, AnCasa Hotel, Cosmo Hotel, KIP Hotel and Arena Star Hotel.

In Selangor, the hotels are the Sama-Sama Hotel, Grand Dorsett Hotel in Subang, Crystall Crown Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Sunway Clio Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Puchong, Oriental Crystal Hotel, Summit Hotel in USJ and Pegasus Hotel in Shah Alam. - Bernama