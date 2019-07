GUA MUSANG: The 173 measles-infected orang asli from the Batek tribe who were quarantined for 36 days at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Taman Etnobotani here returned to their respective homes in Kampung Kuala Koh this evening.

They were transported back in eight vehicles arranged by various government agencies, accompanied by police vehicles from the Gua Musang District Police headquarters (IPD). The convoy left the centre at noon and arrived in the village at 2.30pm.

Kelantan/Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director, Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said the orang asli had been housed at the PPS since June 18 after receiving treatment at Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) and Kuala Krai Hospital (HKK) due to the measles outbreak.

He added after they were discharged from the hospital, the orang asli were quarantined at the centre and not allowed to return to their homes in Kampung Kuala Koh in order to prevent the disease from spreading.

“After their health condition improved and were free of the disease while housed at the PPS, today we decided to send them back to their respective homes,“ he told reporters here.

The measles outbreak in Kampung Kuala Koh, since early May, resulted in 15 deaths among the semi-nomadic Batek tribe while 112 others are still receiving treatment at HGM and HKK.

According to Hashim Alang, the orang asli returned to their homes in a comfortable state after several parties including villagers held gotong-royong programme to clean up the village last Thursday.

Meanwhile, an orang asli resident from Kampung Kuala Koh, Injai Punai said he was quarantined with his two-year-old daughter at the centre since the end of June after getting discharged from HGM.

The 32-year-old said his daughter was always given follow-up treatment when they were at the PPS and she had fully recovered. — Bernama