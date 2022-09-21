Quarry incident: Efforts to find second victim underway - Police

IPOH: Efforts are underway by a search and rescue (SAR) team to find the second victim of a quarry rockfall incident that occurred in March in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here.

In a statement, Perak chief police Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the SAR team is trying to remove the wreckage of another excavator that is still buried under a pile of rocks.

He said the SAR team, headed by Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan and assisted by the Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Perak JBPM) and Perak Minerals and Geoscience Department found fragments of the excavator believed to have been operated by the second victim at 5 pm yesterday.

Yesterday, Perak JBPM director Azmi Osman said the wreckage of an excavator believed to have been buried during the rockfall incident was found at 11.45 am while human skeletal remains and clothes were found about half an hour later.

In the incident on March 8, two quarry workers, identified as Itam Lasoh, 43, and Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49. were believed to have been buried under a rubble of rocks. - Bernama