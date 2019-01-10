Quarry manager, broker in remand over land purchase worth more than RM1.8m

KANGAR: A quarry manager of a foundation owned by the Perlis government and a broker are in remand for four days from today for alleged power abuse in connection with the purchase of two land lots, worth more than RM1.8 million, last year.

Magistrate Nurul Hafzan Ab Aziz issued the order against them following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the two men men, aged 53 and 51, were arrested at 5.40pm yesterday when they went to give their statements.

The quarry manager was believed to have conspired with the broker in the purchase of the land in Mukim Kurong Anai, Kuala Perlis, without the approval of the foundation’s board or directors, he said. — Bernama