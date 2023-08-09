Quarry mishap: Initial probe finds no negligence on employer's part

SIMPANG PULAI: Preliminary investigations into the case of a foreign workers who was killed during a mishap at a quarry in Keramat Pulai on Tuesday found that there was no negligence on the part of the employer.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A.Sivanesan said that according to reports, there were signs of movement of small rocks when the victim returned to retrieve his belongings from the excavator he was operating.

“The full investigation report from the Perak Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) is expected to be available within a month,” he told reporters after visiting the accident site today.

Last Tuesday, the body of Sohail Sajjad, 36, a Pakistani national, was pinned under the excavator and his remains were retrieved later.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan said nine fatal cases of quarry workers have been reported in the state since 2017.

Following the incident, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said yesterday that a special committee would be formed soon to re-evaluate the safety aspects of quarry works in Perak.

He said the committee would look into safety issues in the quarry area and the risk of landslides. -Bernama