Quarry worker crushed to death by 10-ton boulder

IPOH: A front hoe driver was crushed to death while he was clearing some boulders at a quarry area near Simpang Pulai today.

The male victim, 48, from Gerik, Perak died on the scene after being crushed by a 10-ton boulder that fell from a hilly area onto the cockpit of his front hoe.

Ipoh district police chief Ipoh ACP Yahaya Hassan said the victim was clearing quarry boulders between noon and 1 am using the front hoe when the boulder dislodged and fell from a height of 25 metres and crushed the cockpit of his vehicle.

“He was confirmed dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel after firefighters removed the boulders from the vehicle at around 6.45 pm,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was brought to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s forensics department, and the case has been classified as a sudden death. - Bernama