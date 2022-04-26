Quarry worker loses arm stuck in stone-crushing machine

KUANTAN: A quarry worker tragically lost his left arm when it got stuck in a stone-crusher he was cleaning at the quarry site in Keratong Timur, Rompin today.

A spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said they received a distress call at 10.20 am before seven personnel from the Muadzam Shah Fire and Rescue Station were despatched to the scene.

According to him, the firefighters arrived to find the 51-year-old local man’s left arm had been severed from the elbow down and was still ensnared in the rock-crushing machine.

He said the victim had already been rushed to hospital by his employer before the fire brigade arrived to subsequently retrieve the severed arm.

“The operation to remove the arm was done by loosening the (conveyor) belting of the machine before handing over the victim’s limb (to the employer) to send to hospital (for possible reattachment),“ he said here today.

It is understood that the freak incident happened while the victim was cleaning the machine. - Bernama