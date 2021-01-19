Quarry works halted over alleged waterfall destruction

IPOH: The Perak government has ordered a temporary cessation of all works, including quarrying activities, at the Tanjung Batu Teluk Sera Waterfall, Segari in Pantai Remis, Beruas.

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the order was issued pending an investigation into alleged destruction of the waterfall area located in the Segari Melintang Forest Reserve, which has a Permanent Forest Reserve status.

He said the state government had directed the Perak Forestry Department and Department of Environment to conduct a thorough investigation on the alleged destruction, which went viral on social media recently, Bernama reported.

“The Mentri Besar Incorporated has also been tasked with preparing a detailed report on quarrying activities which allegedly caused the destruction in the area,” he said yesterday.

Non-governmental organisation Persatuan Aktivis Sahabat Alam, which took reporters to the affected location yesterday, claimed that more than 90% of the waterfall, once a tourist attraction, had been destroyed by quarrying activities.

Meanwhile, Perak Forestry Department director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said action would be taken against the contractor concerned under the National Forestry Act 1984 if it is proven that there have been violations of the permit conditions for quarrying activities in the waterfall area.

“The contractor has been directed to conduct cleaning works immediately. Heavy rains had washed remnants of wood from the quarry site into the river.”