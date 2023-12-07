Queen attends Royal High-Tea reception at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the Royal High-Tea reception at Istana Negara today.

Tunku Azizah, who arrived at 4 pm, was accompanied by the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin Abdul Rahman, Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and Raja Perempuan of Kelantan, Tengku Anis Tengku Abdul Hamid.

Also accompanying were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Deputy Prime Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir.

A total of 350 guests were present at the ceremony, including local fashion designers, politicians, celebrities and influencers.

The event was enlivened with singing performances as well as a traditional fashion show with songket and Tenun Pahang (Pahang Weave) led by fashion designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill.

When met by Bernama after the event, Radzuan said there were 60 models participating in the fashion show with each demonstrating a combination of four types of traditional fabrics.

The four fabrics are the Royal Pahang Weave, Yayasan Tuanku Nur Zahirah songket, Pink Jambu Batik, and Telepuk (rich fabric), also from the Royal Pahang Weave.

“This traditional combination of four to five types of fabrics is neither cut nor sewn to ensure that the fabrics woven by prison inmates and single mothers can be sold directly to interested buyers, thus providing income to those involved,“ he said.

In addition, a total of 70 outfits from Tunku Azizah’s personal collection were displayed outside the dining hall. -Bernama