Queen calls on PPPM leaders to adopt WAGGGS programmes

KUALA NERUS: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah called on leaders and members of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia (PPPM) to adopt and fully implement the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) global programmes to deal with current issues related to children, teenagers and women.

Her Majesty who is also PPPM royal patron, said the WAGGGS leadership model could shape PPPM members into highly disciplined people with good moral values and to become an example and a pillar of responsible leadership in the future.

Citing the Stop the Violence (STV) programme which has been emphasised by WAGGGS, she said the programme could help deal with violence against women, children and girls through awareness campaigns, support, education and research in the community.

“Everyone knows that the whole world is focused on gender equality and empowering women and girls.

“As such, I would like to remind that WAGGGS’ main support campaign globally is to end violence against children, girls and women through STV,“ said Her Majesty at the national-level 2023 World Thinking Day Celebration at Terengganu Sports Complex Indoor Stadium here today.

Some 2,000 PPPM members from 18 branches nationwide attended the celebration which was themed Our World, Our Peaceful Future: The environment, peace and security.

Also present were Terengganu PPPM royal patron Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah and Perak PPPM president, Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

PPPM president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were also in attendance.

In addition, the Queen also reminded all PPPM leaders and members to share their knowledge on the Surf Smart programme with the community in empowering and protecting young people on using social media through responsible and safe use of the internet.

“We also need to build confidence among young women about their own bodies through the Action On Body Confidence and Free Being Me (FBM) programme which is being carried out in collaboration with the community.

“This programme is important because to excel in life, it focuses on developing one’s personal development skills, not perfect looks and society’s beauty standards,“ she said. - Bernama