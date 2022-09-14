Queen Elizabeth II a good example of constitutional monarch: Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Queen Elizabeth II was a good example of a constitutional monarch, said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir said the passing of Her Majesty is a loss not just to the British, but also to people who believe in the rule of law.

“I am saddened by the death of the Queen. Only two days before she had received in audience the new PM (prime minister) of the UK (United Kingdom)...May she rest in peace,“ he said in a posting on his social media account yesterday.

Buckingham Palace on Sept 8 announced Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 96.

Dr Mahathir also shared some of his experiences during his meetings with Her Majesty on several occasions, especially during meetings of the British Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II according to Dr Mahathir, visited Malaysia twice when he was the prime minister in which, once when Malaysia hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and during the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

“The Queen was always gracious and hosting her was a pleasure. I did not expect her demise, when she did, she was only one year younger than me,“ he said. - Bernama