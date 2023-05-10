Queen expresses hope for Malaysian arts, craft to be preserved

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed her hope for Malaysian arts and craft to be preserved.

Her Majesty said if society fail to take any action to preserve the national arts and craft, it would likely disappear over time.

“We should be proud of what we have. We have from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak, so many different kinds of arts and craft (from a variety of cultures),” Her Majesty said at the launching ceremony of CIMB Artober here today.

Tunku Azizah also expressed her gratitude to the government, particularly the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia), for the extensive support provided to the industry over the years.

“Without the support of Kraftangan Malaysia, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Kraftangan Malaysia is (like) the teacher to every different type of craft (in the country). This has made us able to preserve what we have around Malaysia,” Her Majesty said.

Earlier, Tunku Azizah graced the launching ceremony of CIMB Artober at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition (MITEC).

Her Majesty spent nearly an hour at the exhibition prior to gracing the CIMB Artober fashion show by Pink Jambu, Daliey Fazdly and Radzuan Radziwill.

CIMB Artober, which is an annual three-month art, culture and lifestyle initiative, returns for the fourth consecutive year to support the local contemporary creative arts scene.

The CIMB Artober showcases a series of lifestyle events, serving as a strategic platform that will elevate art practitioners’ presence and position Malaysia as a thriving centre for creativity.

The three-day fair begins tomorrow until Oct 8 from 11 am to 10 pm, bringing together artists, designers, galleries, customers and the public through an immersive art festival.

The initiative is showcased on two platforms, which are CIMB Artober Art and Soul as well as CIMB Artober Fashion Week. -Bernama