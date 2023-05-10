Queen expresses wish for art and craft as in future

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) today expressed her hope for the Malaysian art and craft to continue as a legacy in the future.

Her Majesty said if the society didn’t take any action to preserve the national art and craft, it would likely to become extinct over time.

“We should be proud of what we have. We have from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah and Sarawak, with so many different kind of art and craft (from variety of cultures),” Her Majesty said at the the launching ceremony of CIMB Artober, here today.

Therefore, Tunku Azizah thanked the government, especially the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia), for all the support that it gave to the industry through the years.

“Without the support of Kraftangan Malaysia, we wouldn’t be where we are today. The Kraftangan Malaysia is (like) the teachers to every different type of craft (in the country. This has made us able to preserve what we have around Malaysia,” Her Majesty said.

Earlier, Tunku Azizah graced the launching ceremony of CIMB Artober at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition (MITEC).

Her Majesty visited the exhibition for almost an hour before witnessing the CIMB Artober fashion shows by Pink Jambu, Daliey Fazdly and Radzuan Radziwill.

CIMB Artober, which is an annual three-month art, culture and lifestyle initiative, returns for the fourth consecutive year to support the local contemporary creative arts scene.

The CIMB Artober showcases a series of lifestyle events, serving as a strategic platform that will elevate art practitioners’ presence and position Malaysia as a thriving centre for creativity.

The three-day fair begins tomorrow until Oct 8 from 11 am to 10 pm, bringing together artists, designers, galleries, customers and the public through an immersive art festival.

The initiative is showcased over two platforms which are CIMB Artober Art and Soul as well as CIMB Artober Fashion Week. -Bernama