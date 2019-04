SERI KEMBANGAN: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the opening of the Girl Guides Association Malaysia’s 2018/2019 annual general meeting at a leading hotel here today.

Also present was Raja Puan Muda Perak Tuanku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim , who is also the Girl Guides deputy president.

Her Majesty, who is also the royal patron of the Girl Guides, thanked its past leaders for guiding her over her 50-year involvement in it.

“It has been 50 years my involvement in the Girl Guides. As a young Girl Guide, I was groomed by all these people. To the young Girl Guides, you are the future leaders of the Malaysia of tomorrow. Please enjoy the friendships you make, it is for life whether locally, regionally or internationally,“ she said.

Her Majesty also announced that from next year, conferment of royal awards for Girl Guides would be held at Istana Negara.

At this AGM, 13 awards were presented, among them for increase in percentage of members, the Lifetime Membership Badge, 20-year service medal, Honoured Star Medal, Asia Pacific Leadership Award For Service to Girl Guiding and Royal Girl Guide.

To date, the Girl Guides have 18 branches throughout Malaysia with membership standing at 123,839. — Bernama