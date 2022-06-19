Queen graces launch of Back to Nature Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the launch of the Back To Nature programme at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, near here.

Malaysian Creative Sewing Arts Association (PSJKM) chairman Fully Chye Goet Lee and its advisor Datuk Isham Ishak, who is also Transport Ministry secretary-general, were on hand to greet the Queen when she arrived at 11.05am.

Apart from visiting the sales and exhibition booths, Tunku Azizah also tried her hand at eco-printing, the process of transferring colour from plants onto fabric.

Meanwhile, Chye said based on Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) reports, the value of exports and imports of the country’s textile and clothing products exceeds RM28 billion yearly.

“As this shows that the demand for textile products is very high, efforts must be made to train and guide participants in the association to enable them to enter this market and help increase their income.

“The responsibility of art associations is not only to train skilled participants to develop products but their bigger role is to teach participants how they can improve their quality of life with the skills learned,“ she said in her speech at the launch ceremony.

The programme organised to promote the use of natural dyes obtained from plants and natural resources in fabric production and reduce the use of synthetic dyes in the industry, was also aimed at getting entrepreneurs to produce eco-friendly products.

The programme being held for nine days from yesterday, (June 18 ) features 50 sales booths set up by PSJKM and Koperasi Dagang Seni Malaysia craft community, comprising housewives, asnaf, people with disabilities, and Orang Asli people. - Bernama