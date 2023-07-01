Queen launches asam pedas and Rendang Betawi pastes

BENTONG: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today launched the asam pedas and rendang Betawi pastes produced by prison inmates and inspired by the recipes from Her Majesty’s ‘Air Tangan Tengku Ampuan Pahang’ cookbook.

Tunku Azizah who expressed her appreciation to the inmates who tried the recipes from her cookbook said she was ready to share various other recipes in the future.

“Thank you for trying the recipes from my cookbook and selling the products. Before this, I shared six cookie recipes and yesterday six more (cookie recipes) as well as a chocolate marble cake (recipe).

“There is much more that can be learned while in prison, including how to weave,“ said Tunku Azizah who is the Royal Patron of Prisons Department’s Arts and Craft after launching the pastes at the Bentong Industrial Vocational Centre, Bentong Prison Complex here.

Also present were Home Affairs Ministry deputy secretary-general (Policy and Control) Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Prisons director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad.

The preparation of the asam pedas and rendang Betawi pastes involves five staff and more than 30 inmates who are following the Phase Three Human Development Programme (PPI).

In addition, these food pastes also comply with MeSTI standards set by the Ministry of Health and have been accorded halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

The pastes are currently available at the My Pride Sales Gallery and Malaysian Prisons Department Cooperative at a price of RM7 for per pack of 150 grammes. - Bernama