Queen officiates Tunku Azizah Iskandar Mosque in Bentong

BENTONG: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) today officiated the Kampung Baru Mosque here, which was renamed as the Tunku Azizah Iskandar Mosque.

She was accompanied by Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other leaders from the state government were also present.

Her Majesty in her speech expressed appreciation for naming the mosque in her honour.

“To the state government also (thank you) for building this beautiful mosque,“ she said, referring to the mosque built in 2020 at a cost of RM5 million.

At the ceremony, Her Majesty also spent time greeting and handing donations to the local residents.

The Queen then performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Terawih prayers at the mosque which can accommodate over 1,000 congregants.

Meanwhile, Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun in his speech said that since 2018, 15 new mosques have been built in the state involving an allocation of RM58.4 million.

He said there were still 16 mosques under construction with an allocation of RM47.1 million while another 17 would be built involving a cost of RM80 million. - Bernama