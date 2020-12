KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah paid her last respects to the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah at her residence here yesterday.

Her Majesty who arrived at the residence at about 8.40pm, spent some time with the family of Tun Rahah, who died yesterday.

Also seen at the residence was Tun Rahah’s son Datuk Seri Najib Razak Tun Razak who is also the sixth Prime Minister.

Tun Rahah, 87, had been admitted to the Prince Court Medical Centre here. — Bernama