KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, was today presented with the sash of the Royal Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia.

The deputy president of the association, the Raja Puan Muda of Perak, Tunku Soraya Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, presented the sash to Her Majesty at an audience at Istana Negara.

Also present was the chief commissioner of the association, Datuk Jeyadhevi Subramaniam.

Tunku Hajah Azizah takes over as the Royal Patron of the association from the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim. — Bernama