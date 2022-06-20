Queen sends off haj pilgrims

SEPANG: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the sending-off ceremony for a group of Malaysian haj pilgrims for the 1443H/2022 season at the Tabung Haji Sepang Complex (Movenpick) here.

The Queen was greeted upon arrival at 10am by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

Also present were Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Dr Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan.

In the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s speech text read out by Tunku Azizah, His Majesty said the opportunity to meet and bid farewell to the guests of Allah was very meaningful as Malaysians have been waiting for two years for a chance to perform the haj due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Raja Permaisuri Agong and I are truly grateful because this year my people have again received an ‘invitation’ from Allah to be His guests in the Holy Land. Alhamdulillah,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah advised the pilgrims to always practise personal hygiene, follow instructions from the authorities and adhere to the standard operating procedures set at all times as the world has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

“Malaysian pilgrims are urged to always practise good behaviour and stay away from all unhealthy elements that could tarnish the country’s good image.

“All pilgrims must abide by the rules and laws set by the Saudi Arabian government in order to maintain the long-standing relations between the two countries,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that during their stay in the Holy Land, the prospective pilgrims only need to strengthen their resolve to perform the pilgrimage properly as well as follow all the advice by TH.

“Answer the call from Allah by increasing the obligatory or recommended duties of worship as a sign of gratitude for all the blessings that have been bestowed.

“Performing the haj in earnest supplication and practising good behaviours will help you to obtain a mabrur haj (accepted by Allah). Insya-Allah,” said the King.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said prospective pilgrims should be thankful for being able to enjoy the blessing of peace which had also opened the opportunity for them to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam safely and comfortably.

In expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for the cooperation and assistance provided, the King said the long-standing close relationship between the two countries has also allowed Malaysian pilgrims to ‘return’ to the Holy Land.

“We sincerely hope that this strong relationship between both countries will continue for the benefits of our pilgrims and ummah. Insya-Allah,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his happiness over the high commitment displayed by TH, government agencies and private parties involved in this year’s haj operation in an effort to maintain the quality of services offered to Malaysian pilgrims.

His Majesty wanted TH to continue its efforts to strengthen the haj management system to ensure that it is always at an excellent level and the haj pilgrims fund board continues to be an example to other Muslim countries.

A total of 291 pilgrims will depart for the Holy Land via Saudia Airlines flight SV 5633 to Jeddah at 4.45pm today, from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and they are expected to arrive at about 8.10pm local time.

A total of 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims are allowed to perform the fifth pillar of Islam this year and they will be assisted by 340 experienced TH staff.

This year, a total of 48 Malaysia Airlines and Saudia Airlines flights will bring Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land, with the last flight on July 2. — Bernama