Queen shares cooking tips with murtabak vendor at Peringgit bazaar

MALACCA: “This special recipe is just between us,” jokes Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah with a vendor when she visited a murtabak rendang stall at Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar this evening.

Tunku Azizah also shared some tips with the stall owner to give his murtabak the extra oomph to help increase sales.

Nasi beriyani Muar and kuih keria gula Malacca which is the state’s speciality, were among the dishes which had attracted Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the bazaar today.

Present to greet the royal family on their arrival at Peringgit bazaar at about 4.20pm were Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and his wife Toh Puan Asmah Ab Rahman.

Also in attendance were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and his wife Datin Seri Munira M. Yusop.

The royal couple, accompanied by their daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah spent almost an hour mingling with the crowd as they stopped to chat with some traders at the bazaar.

Some food vendors and visitors also took the opportunity to take selfies with the royal family.

Their Majesties were later taken to the Al-Azim Mosque to meet the crowd that had gathered at the Islamic Centre Square near the mosque to break their fast. — Bernama