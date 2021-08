PETALING JAYA: Quest International University has appointed former Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Arifin Zakaria (pix) as the university’s first Chancellor.

The appointment takes effect on Sept 1 and is the next step towards achieving QIU’s vision of being a model research-led private university that delivers quality programmes and interdisciplinary research of international standing.

Arifin is currently Group Chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) since his appointment in May 2021. He is also the chairman of the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Advisory Council.

He served as Chief Justice of Malaysia from 2011 to 2017, as well as Chief Judge of the High Court of Malaya between 2008 and 2011.

His higher education journey began when he read law at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. Upon graduation, he joined the Malaysian Judicial and Legal Service in 1974. In 1979, he pursued his Masters of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University College London (UCL) and the Bar Final Course at the Council of Legal Education. In June 1980, he was called to the English Bar, and in the same year he received his LL.M. from University College London.

“It’s a privilege and honour for QIU to welcome Tun Arifin as our Chancellor” said QIU Council Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Vijay Eswaran.

“Tun Arifin has a long association with academia, and was a leading contributor to our community with his distinguished and illustrious career in public service and his significant contribution to the jurisprudence of Malaysia. We look forward to the fortification of our leadership with this appointment and his stewardship in QIU Chancellery matters.”