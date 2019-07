KUALA LUMPUR: A weekly session for MPs to question the Prime Minister may be introduced before the year is out.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming said an announcement on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) will be made “at the right time”.

“I believe our prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) is quite capable of answering questions with full confidence,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Nga’s statement was in contrast to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong’s assertion that the Ministers’ Question Time, currently scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, was sufficient.

However, Nga said the Pakatan Harapan government remained committed to implementing parliamentary reforms and that it was an ongoing process.