Questions over how SPM will be conducted

PETALING JAYA: With less than two months to the 2020 SPM exam following a postponement, students and parents are still in the dark as to how exactly one of the most important national examinations will be conducted.

Schools have been scheduled to re-open on Jan 20 although the nationwide imposed recovery movement control order (RMCO) has been extended to March 31.

Coupled with an unmatched rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the question still lingers, how will public examination take place?

“What are the mechanisms in place to ensure that each student is ready and able to sit for the exam safely? Almost 400,000 students sit for SPM annually,” said Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran in a statement.

He posed more questions to the Education Ministry (MOE) asking whether students and invigilators will be required to undergo compulsory Covid-19 testing before the exam and if students and invigilators will be kept under quarantine from the start to the end of the exam period to prevent infections from causing a disruption.

He also posed further questions regarding disinfection plans and quarantine periods, a chance of delayed exams nationwide or if students will take the exam as per the schedule and if affected students will sit for an alternate paper at some other time.

“Will the students and invigilators who become close contacts with Covid-19 patients be allowed to sit for the exam or must they undergo the compulsory self-quarantine? Will they sit for their exams at their respective homes if they are forced to undergo a period of self-quarantine?

“Are schools prepared to handle the students entering and exiting the exam halls while maintaining social distancing? If an area goes is under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), will the exams in those affected schools continue?” Rajiv added.

He said these are issues and questions that need to be answered by the ministry immediately so students, parents and teachers can be prepared.

“If SPM trials were to be used as a gauge, 15% of schools (that are in red zones) have yet to conduct their exam while those that have completed had to conduct some of the exams online. This raises the questions of fairness, transparency and honesty,” Rajiv pointed out.

With the SPM having being deferred twice so far due to the pandemic, Rajiv further urged the ministry to introduce both a mechanism and standard operating procedure (SOP) for SPM 2020 along with a back-up plan in case the exam is deferred again.