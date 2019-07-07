Quick action by Civil Defence Force saves breathless hiker

ALOR STAR: Quick action by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in Padang Terap, near here, helped save the life of a Form Five student who in the midst of her hiking trip today suffered from breathing difficulties.

The victim, Siti Nurashima Rusli, 17, had begun her hike up Bukit 8888 in Pokok Sena at 5.30pm with several other friends, but at the height of 198.8m found herself struggling to breathe properly.

The APM operations centre received a distress call before three unit members rushed up to the hill.

They arrived at the location at 6.55pm, Padang Terap district APM officer Lieutenant Shukri Shuib said.

“They immediately administered early treatment which helped stabilise the victim before she was brought down on a stretcher,” he said in a statement.

Shukri said the victim was brought to the Kuala Nerang hospital for further treatment.

The hike was not part of any school activity, he said.

“The group of teenagers organised the hike as part of a group outing,” he added. — Bernama