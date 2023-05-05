Quick action by siblings saves themselves from fire

GEORGE TOWN: Quick action of a brother and sister who realised that their living room was on fire before they left the house, saved their lives in a fire at the Central Garden flats in Jelutong, today.

Jalan Perak fire and rescue station operations commander A’azelan Hassan said the siblings, a 17-year-old boy and his 22-year-old disabled sister escaped unhurt in the 10.40 am incident.

”Upon receiving the emergency call, firemen rushed to the scene and found a room in the flat where the two siblings lived was on fire, but their quick action managed to save themselves.

“They were sent to the Penang Hospital for further examination,” he said when contacted here today.

The fire was contained around 11.09 am and was completely doused five minutes later.

He said 30 percent of the room was damaged and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. - Bernama