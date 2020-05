WE can safely say that a vast majority of us are in debt. The rich borrow, and so does the average Joe.

The wealthy borrow to invest to make themselves richer. We borrow to enhance our lifestyle - buy a house or upgrade to a bigger home or to get a new car.

Students borrow to open the door to higher qualifications and by extension, a better future in which they will likely incur more debt.

Banks issue credit cards freely, and in the process many of us are mired in debt. Personal loans, also dished out by financial institutions, only help us to dig a deeper hole for ourselves.

Somehow, the vast majority of us manage to get by with all that debt burden on our shoulders.

If we cannot repay the loans, we find ways to service the monthly interest, giving ourselves some breathing space, that is, until disaster strikes.

Banks have a habit of asking for their money back only when we have trouble meeting our end of the bargain - to pay back on time.

So it comes as a breath of fresh air that banking institutions have been told to give borrowers some leeway in meeting their loan obligations in this current time of crisis.

In March, Bank Negara Malaysia announced that individuals and small and medium enterprises would automatically get a six-month moratorium on their outstanding loans.

The moratorium was to be effective for six months from April 1. That means you don’t have to make payments from April to September. That is a big relief especially for those who have had their salaries reduced or have lost their jobs thanks to the economic fallout arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But is a six-month reprieve enough?

Not so, says the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations.

It wants the government to extend the moratorium to December.

But even an additional three months may not make a lot of difference to the borrower.

The economy is not likely to recover anytime soon, and going by many forecasts, unemployment will continue to rise.

At the end of the six or even nine-month reprieve, many will default on their loans anyway. The pain only comes later.

The non-performing loans ratio for February 2020 was 1.6%, a long way down from the 9.5% ratio recorded in February 2006.

A master-stroke from the government’s economic czar is essential to ensure the ratio does not rise to an unmanageable level.

And a stop-gap measure - which is what the moratorium is - won’t take us very far.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Quick fix won’t do, long-term plan needed