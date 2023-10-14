Quickly report if duped by human trafficking syndicates - Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised Malaysians overseas to immediately report to the authorities if they have been deceived by syndicates and are in danger.

He said Malaysians should be more careful when accepting offers to go to neighbouring countries.

“I think advice has been given and it should be followed. Please report.

“Those planning to go overseas should inform the authorities beforehand to avoid any untoward incidents,“ he told reporters after launching the Kelantan state-level National Sports Day 2023 at Taman Etnobotani here today.

He said this when commenting on a Bernama report on Oct 11 regarding a young man and a woman who were allegedly sold to a human trafficking syndicate by their friend while holidaying in Thailand.

The man, known as David (not his real name), claimed that he had taken up an offer in a WhatsApp group to go on a businesss-cum-holiday trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand.

However, they were believed to have been kidnapped and sold to a scam centre in Laukkaing, Myanmar, where they were held for two weeks. -Bernama