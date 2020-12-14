Quiet Christmas this year

PETALING JAYA: Christmas is a time of joy and celebration. But for some Malaysians, especially those from across the South China Sea, it may be safer to not travel home to avoid Covid-19 risks.

Communications manager Darlene Liew said she has no plans for the time being to return to her hometown of Tawau in Sabah.

“There are too many uncertainties. Both Tawau and Selangor are red zones. I could bring back the virus to Tawau or from there to Selangor. Both are equally bad ideas,” she said.

However, it is not all gloomy for Liew.

“I will be having a simple year-end dinner with some close friends. We just have to be positive and try our best to reduce the risk of infection by complying with the standard operating procedures.

“My family and I always tell one another to take good care of ourselves, as we can’t visit each other easily if anything happens.”

Product manager Benjie Daud, from Keningau in Sabah, is equally worried about travelling home.

“With the current situation, I will be here. I do not want to expose my family to risks by traveling. It will just be a small gathering with my wife’s family,” the father-of-two said.

Universiti Malaya student Norman Goh said he would usually be home in Kuching for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the Gawai festivities.

“But due to the movement restrictions, I had to skip that. I am usually home for Christmas for a short break but looking at the current Covid-19 pandemic, I’m considering not going home this time for New Year or Chinese New Year.

“The risk is still there and although I can do my Covid-19 test here before heading home, it’s still risky for the time being,” he said.

Goh said he plans to celebrate the festivities with friends instead.

“Once the situation gets better, I will head home for a visit.

“It’s difficult when I’m staying on my own, but I’m lucky that I have some good friends whom I can spend time with while going through these difficult times,” he added.

Rachael Than, who is also from Kuching, said her family is always excited to celebrate the festivities.

“But it is now too risky. In the past, we used to book our air tickets earlier for cheaper deals, but we can’t do the same this time as the situation is unpredictable.

“Additionally, we don’t want to expose our two-year-old to a high-risk environment. It’s a really hard decision to make. Christmas and Chinese New Year are going to be very different for us this time.

“We’ll maybe have a mini gathering with close friends, (with) a live stream Christmas mass at home,” the school counsellor said.

Checks on a budget carrier showed that the airfare to Kota Kinabalu from Dec 20 to 31 is about RM144 to RM300 for a one-way ticket.

Generally, travellers pay more than RM300 for a Covid-19 RT-PCT (Real-Time-Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test or close to RM200 for an RTK-Antigen (Rapid Test Kit Antigen) test before buying their tickets.