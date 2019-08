NILAI: Quiet returned today to The Dusun resort in Pantai, Seremban, where a handful of policemen and fire & rescue personnel are winding up their investigation following a massive 10-day search-and-rescue operation that culminated in the discovery of the body of a missing Franco-Irish teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, a special needs child, went missing on Aug 4 after her family had checked in to the resort a day earlier for a two-week holiday. Her nude body was found yesterday about 2 km from the resort.

An autopsy is being conducted today at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban to determine the cause of death.

This morning, several vehicles belonging to the security forces were seen moving about in the vicinity of the resort as several policemen from the forensic unit and fire & rescue personnel went about their tasks.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop was reported to have said yesterday that the operation was continuing to complete the investigation.

Several members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) were on duty today at the entrance to the resort. Six reporters were still at the search-and-rescue operation tent erected close to the resort entrance. — Bernama