Quota for PwDs for MyStep helps in reducing unemployment among PwDs - Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: The provision of quota for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in MyStep programme under Budget 2022 which was tabled in Dewan Rakyat yesterday will assist in reducing the rate of unemployment among PwD graduates, said Senate representative for PwDs, Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi. (pix)

Ras Adiba who is also the president of OKU Sentral said the initiative would assist in providing employment as well as ensuring the subsistence of PwD youths.

“The extension of PenjanaKerjaya programme which gave positive impact to JaminKerja is a good move by the government.

“This will enable more PwDs outside there to get quality employment according to their qualification as well ensuring they are self-reliant without depending on other people,” she said in a statement here, today.

She said apart from that, the RM30 million allocated to upgrade the infrastructure of government buildings so that they are PwD-friendly to enable these buildings to comply with Section 34A of the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984 and Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

“It has been several decades, we PwDs have experienced difficulties entering government buildings which are not PwD-friendly. I hope the allocation would be utilised to provide a special path for visually impaired PwDs, lift with braille, toilets for PwDs and suitable ramp for PwDs with a slope not exceeding 1:12 ,” she said.

She also fully supported other allocations of RM10 million to Self Reliance Training Centres as well as Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre (PLPP).

“This will assist in encouraging and speeding up the process of development for PwDs from the aspect of empowerment with full participation. Budget 2022 also stressed that the Rehabilitation Programme in the Community be expanded in its implementation to other public universities.

“I hope the allocation would also be provided for early intervention programmes as well as setting up the third Genius Kurnia centre in the country. The early intervention will provide treatment, rehabilitation and guidance of children and parents as soon as the disability of their children is detected,” she said.

Ras Adiba also welcomed the assurance offered by the government for all TV stations including private channels to provide sign language interpreters.

“This effort is in line with the PwD Action Plan 2016-2022 that can raise the PwDs’ level of accessibility to information and communication. Besides sign language interpreters, the provision of support facilities like audio description and augmentative alternative communication also need to be focused on,” she said.

She was also grateful that the allocation for mental health issues had been increased from RM24 million in 2021 to RM70 million next year, and she is confident that the allocation could help resolve the issue of mental health among Malaysians.

Ras Adiba also hoped that the government could fulfil its state commitment to strengthen the management of Clinical Rare Diseases in Malaysia, such as lysosomal, and consider the setting up of the Rare Diseases Trust Fund.

She also hailed the other initiatives announced, such as the government fully paying for motor vehicle licences for all private vehicles owned by PwDs, allocation for the National Sports Council (NSC) specifically to improve training programmes for para athletes and implement the Para Sports League.

She welcomed Budget 2020, which is themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family), which was definitely inclusive, sustainable and balanced without excluding any individuals and has given a significant focus on the socio-economic development of the vulnerable.

“Representing my community, I wish to express a million thanks to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, who heard my grievances, voice and plea for the PwDs in the country. For the first time, various initiatives have been announced specifically for the PwD community. Congratulations to the government for understanding the meaning of inclusivity as well as for announcing various initiatives for the Malaysian Family PwD community,” she said.

-Bernama