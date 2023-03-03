Quran dumping incident: Cops record statements from two more individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have recorded statements from two more individuals to assist in the investigation into the dumping of 13 copies of the Quran in a drain at Tasik Sri Murni, Jinjang here, on Feb 18.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the two individuals were representatives of the printing company and the company that ordered the Quran.

“The police have gone to Kelantan recently and have identified the company that printed the Quran and the company that made the order,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police contingent headquarters here today.

The police had earlier recorded statements from eight individuals to facilitate investigation into the case which was being investigated under Section 295 and Section 298A of the Penal Code.

On Feb 18, a local woman, who is also a member of the National Fishermen’s Union, lodged a police report after she found the holy books dumped in the drain. - Bernama