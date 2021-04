KANGAR: The Quran Recital and Memorisation ceremony is not just an annual event, but it is held to educate and call on Muslims to appreciate the greatness of the Holy Book.

Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail (pix) said it is important for Muslims not only to read and memorise the Quran, but they must also understand each of the words mentioned in it and put into practice each of those words in their daily lives.

“Those who make the effort to understand the content of the Quran are the people who really want to know the teachings of Islam,” he said at the closing of the state-level Quran Recital and Memorisation ceremony here, tonight.

Also present was Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lalilatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil as well as their daughter Puteri Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah were also in attendance.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, state exco members and Perlis mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin were also present.

The Ruler said the Quran is also the greatest antidote that gives comfort to those suffering from depression and restlessness. -Bernama