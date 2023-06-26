Qurban project: Aman Palestine members leave for Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine

SEPANG: A total of 11 Aman Palestine (AP) members departed for Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine as early as 10 am today via their respective flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to carry out Qurban (sacrificial rites) projects in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidil Adha celebration.

The AP members have to travel a long way due to the lack of direct flights to these countries and have to take transit flights before reaching their destination.

“They are then expected to travel on land before reaching an accommodation that is close to the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and will be there for about seven days,” said head of the mission Ismail Muhammad Juffri.

The sacrificial rites mission organised since 2006 was also joined by a journalist from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) in Lebanon involving IDP refugees in Syrian and Palestinian camps.

Ismail said this year the contribution by Malaysians for the sacrificial rites in Lebanon involves 60 cows and will benefit 3,600 families in the two refugee camps.

Ismail added that in Palestine, a total of 17,640 families will benefit from the sacrificial rites involving 83 cows and 180 goats, while in Yemen, 10,000 families will benefit from 2,500 cows being sacrificed.

“We will also hold a large feast in several IDP refugee camps in conjunction with Arafah Day, by serving beef and mutton to them,“ he said.

Ismail said for the first time, two AP members also left for Brazil yesterday, to closely monitor the slaughtering of 220 sacrificial cows where the meat would be frozen to be sent to the people of Gaza and Syria within a period of two months.

On the sacrificial rites, Ismail said participation for this year is still open and Malaysians who are interested can do so until 11.59 pm on June 30.

“Our brothers and sisters who are experiencing turmoil need help from the international community,“ he said. - Bernama