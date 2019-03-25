RAB to ensure airport development or expansion does not burden consumers

LANGKAWI: The government is drawing up a regulatory asset base (RAB) to ensure that the development of airports or their expansion does not burden consumers, according to Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“The RAB is being fine-tuned to look at the participation of the private sector in the development or expansion of airports. What happened previously was that all the airports were developed by the government and their expansion also had to be borne by the government.

“The government can no longer afford to build airports even though there is a need for them. With participation of the private sector, we need to have a new framework to regulate their participation in developing airports,” he said when met, here today.

On the proposal by the Penang state government for a feasibility study to be done first before building the Kulim International Airport (KXP), Mohamed Azmin said feasibility studies were indeed carried out for all major projects.

“We do the feasibility study as we see the (KXP) project as appropriate and this matter had been tabled at the council meeting of the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority in view of the Bayan Lepas International Airport no longer able to support the increasing operational capacity.

“The development of KXP can also indirectly help boost development in Penang, Kedah and northern Perak. This is a long-term project that is beneficial to these states and can spur economic growth for Malaysia in general,” he said. — Bernama