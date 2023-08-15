Rabies cases on the rise in Sarawak: Minister

MIRI: Sarawak is experiencing a rise in rabies cases for humans and animals, with Kampung Narum in Marudi here being declared the latest infected area.

Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom reminded the public to take extra precautions and urged anyone bitten by a dog to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

“Sarawak recorded 13 deaths from 15 rabies cases this year, according to the state health department. Since 2017, the cumulative total human rabies cases now stood at 70 with 63 deaths,” he said in a statement.

Given the increased cases, he said the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) had intensified the anti-rabies vaccination programmes throughout the state, mainly in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri divisions.

“A mass vaccination will be held at the parking lot of Miri Public Park from 9 am to 4 pm on Aug 19 and 20,” he said.

Dr Rundi said Sarawak DVS and the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) had set a target to vaccinate 40,000 dogs across the state this year, with 27,668 dogs having been vaccinated to date.

He also said that 392 samples have been tested, where 73 dogs and five cats have been found positive for rabies.

Three rabies cases have been detected in Lundu; Bau (two); Kuching (31); Padawan (18); Kota Samarahan (five); Tebakang (four); Bintulu (two) and one each in Siburan, Serian, Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, Marudi and Lawas.

Dog owners must ensure their pets are vaccinated, and those who fail without reasonable cause to comply with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order shall be guilty of an offence compoundable up to RM1,000.

Owners who let their dogs roam on the street shall also be liable to a fine not exceeding RM2,500 under Section 37 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, and local authorities may seize and impound any dogs which are unleashed, in accordance with the Local Authorities (Dog Licencing and Control) By-Laws 2018. - Bernama