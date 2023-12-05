Rabies: IBET vaccinated 70% of dogs within operation area - Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak’s Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) have vaccinated 70 per cent of dogs within their area of operation in efforts to curb the spread of rabies, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the team which was entrusted to do vaccination along the country’s border area, will continue to work together with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in its mission to combat rabies.

He also advised members of the public who have been bitten by dogs or cats to immediately seek treatment at a hospital.

“You don’t have to assess the seriousness of the bites or scratches, just go straight to the hospital. The treatment for rabies is free at a public hospital.

“What we noticed in some of the patients is they only seek treatment after they are at the advanced stage and it’s too late,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR) new building here, today.

IBET which is supervised by the State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN) has a membership of 108 people who are assigned to monitor 978 villages, farms and control posts throughout Sarawak and its border areas.

The team is also provided with sophisticated vehicles and equipment to enable them to carry out their duties in remote locations. -Bernama