Rabies: Perak residents living near border with Selangor urged to be wary

SELAMA: Perak residents living in areas bordering Selangor are advised to be careful following the reported incidence of rabies in that state.

Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said they should also report to the relevant authority if they experienced symptoms of the disease for control measures to be taken.

“Those infected with rabies must seek immediate treatment at the nearest health clinic as the disease is dangerous and can cause death,

“So far, I have not received information on this disease occurring in Perak,” he told Bernama at a Ramadan Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme for orphans, old folk’s home residents and the needy in conjunction with the state-level World Earth Day 2022 celebration at Tahfiz Nur as-Salam Study Centre, here, today.

This was following the announcement by the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) that an elderly man in Kuala Langat district was confirmed to have rabies infection on April 22, the second case in the state.

Selangor Health director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman reportedly said that this latest case involved an 85-year-old man who was admitted to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Klang on April 20.

On April 10, the JKNS reported a fatal case involving a local man, confirmed to be infected with rabies on April 4

Meanwhile, Mohd Akmal said the CSR programme involved 200 orphans and the needy who received items and cash for the Aidilfitri celebration. - Bernama