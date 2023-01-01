RAC announces opening of three regional offices

PUTRAJAYA: The Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) has announced the opening of three Regional Affairs Offices in Bukit Mertajam, Penang (Northern Zone); Sebang Island, Malacca (Southern Zone) and Gua Musang, Kelantan (East Coast Zone) which will begin operating on Tuesday (Jan 3).

In a statement today, RAC said each office would be headed by a regional manager and assisted by several officers and staff.

The move, it said, was to better serve stakeholders and customers across the Peninsula.

“The opening of these three regional affairs offices aims to improve the level of service to stakeholders and customers, particularly with regard to railway asset management involving commercial activities, railway land administration and facility maintenance.

“RAC is confident that it can provide faster and more efficient services in line with the core business of the corporation, which is responsible for generating continuous income from the railway assets it owns,“ read the statement.

The RAC is a Federal statutory body under the Ministry of Transport established under the Railways Act 1991 (Act 463), and began operating on Aug 1, 1992. - Bernama