GEORGE TOWN: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador described the racial and religious issues raised by certain quarters lately as burdening the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said that in the efforts by the police to focus on giving better, fair and transparent service delivery to the people, the security force had been burdened by unexpected and petty issues.

“Such issues pose a burden to the police, they should not have cropped up. After achieving 62 years of independence, we should be smart in our thinking, Sadly this is not the case. It looks as though maturity had brought about backwardness in the thinking of the people...it is regretful.

“I urge the people who liked to touch on racial and religious issues to be more mature in their thinking. Eventually, if there are chaos in the country, all of us will suffer. No one will benefit from it,” he told reporters after flagging off 5,500 participants of the ‘Fun Ride & Fun Run’, here tonight.

He said this when asked to comment on the dissatisfaction of certain quarters regarding the court order prohibiting the organising of a conference to protest the teaching of Jawi script in vernacular schools scheduled to be held in Kajang, tomorrow.



MORE TO FOLLOW