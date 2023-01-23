Racial, cultural differences should not cause division: Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Racial and cultural differences should not cause division among the people of this country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said they should, instead, be crucial elements in uniting the people.

“Society needs to accept the fact that Malaysia has many races.

“Under the Unity Government, we want to reach out to all races and cultures because it is in this situation that we can celebrate the diversity of a united Malaysian nation that needs to be created.

“A spirit of unity must be forged through cross cultural understanding,” he said in his speech at a Chinese New Year celebration in Hutan Melintang, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said all races must understand the different cultures, religions and languages so as to create a united society. - Bernama